Fallen Indian cricket star Prithvi Shaw has opened up about his struggles both on and off-field that pushed him away from the game. In an interview with News24 Sports, Shaw said he was gradually getting back on track.

"I made many wrong decisions. I did not give much time to cricket as before, and I had some bad friendships. I drifted from the right track," Shaw said.

The 25-year-old, once regarded as the future of Indian cricket, is a forgotten star. He hasn't played for India since 2021 and was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad due to fitness and disciplinary issues. In the recent Indian Premier League, Shaw had no takers in the auction.

But the swashbuckling opener does not hold any grudges; he has taken responsibility for everything that went right or wrong with his life. "I am mentally strong and intelligent. I am responsible, no one else. If I was distracted, that's on me, and if I reached here, that too is on me. I don't want to blame anyone."

Shaw admitted that his craving for good food was one of the reasons for his issues with fitness. "I'm a foodie. I am not keen on junk food, but I eat a lot. I also used to sleep around 2 am. A lot went on in my mind, so I couldn't sleep on time. I used to stay up and watch TV a lot."

Sachin's support

Shaw said except for Rishabh Pant, no other India cricketer checked on him during his difficult period. But he is indebted to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for being a mentor.

"I think whenever you want to get back on track, you need someone to reignite that spark in you," Shaw said about Sachin, whom he met during a recent event.

"Sachin sir said, 'Prithvi, I have faith in you. If you get back on track, everything is possible for 13-14 years'." "That belief means a lot to me." Shaw reminisced about growing up with Sachin's son Arjun, with whom he is still close.