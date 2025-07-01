All-rounder Corbin Bosch became the first South African men's cricketer to take a five-wicket haul and score a century in a Test match in 22 years.

Bosch's heroics helped the freshly-crowned World Test Championship winners to crush hosts Zimbabwe by 328 runs in the first Test at Bulawayo on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic cricketer Jacques Kallis was the last South African to claim a fifer and make a century in the same Test match. The retired all-rounder achieved the rare feat twice in his career, once against the West Indies in Cape Town in January 1999 and then against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom in October 2002.

Bosch joined the club with his unbeaten 100 in the first innings and 5/43 in the second innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

A much-changed South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaja, declared their first innings at 418/9 and made 369 in the second, while Zimbabwe could only make 251 in their first innings despite 137 from Sean Williams. The hosts were bundled out for 208 in their second essay.

Interestingly, Wiaan Mulder could have become a second South African to achieve the feat in the same match, but he was one wicket short. Mulder bagged 4/50 in the first innings and scored 147 in the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only four Indians are part of the elite list of Test players with a fifer and a century in the same match: Vinoo Mankad (1952), Poly Umrigar (1962), Ravichandran Ashwin (2011, 2016, 2021) and Ravindra Jadeja (2022, 2024).