The second test match between India and England is leaving no options for a bet after the second day, with neither side holding a clear advantage. England were dismissed for 387 while India lost three wickets in the process, ending the day at 145.

Jasprit Bumrah set the tone early on Day 2 with a fiery spell that rattled the English lineup, removing three key wickets in just two overs. Skipper Ben Stokes was his first prey, adding only five runs to his day 1 score to get dismissed for 44.

In his very next over, Bumrah uprooted Joe Root shortly after the Englishman completed his century after resuming on 99. Root departed for 104. Chris Woakes became an easy target for the fast bowler, falling for a golden duck as Bumrah claimed his third scalp of the day.

However, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse turned the tide in England's favour. Smith took on Indian bowlers with crisp strokes around the ground to take the hosts past 300 runs. Carse gave him the perfect company and both batters crossed the fifty-run mark.

But Mohammed Siraj had other plans and dismissed both batters to end the English innings. Smith scored 51 while Carse made 56. Bumrah finished Archer's resistance to complete his fifer.

India began their first innings on a shaky note, losing youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal early at 13 runs, with Archer claiming the wicket on his third ball. KL Rahul and Karun Nair added 61 runs to the second wicket partnership. However, Karun was dismissed for 40 runs by skipper Stokes.

Captain Shubman Gill then walked in to high expectations, but after a cautious 44-ball stay, he fell for 16. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 19 at stumps, while KL Rahul crossed his half-century and will resume from 53 on day three, looking to anchor the innings further.

India will need to be cautious against Jofra Archer, who has been shy in giving away runs. If the pitch continues to favour the pacers, Archer could tilt the momentum in England's favour early on Day 3, just like Bumrah did.