While the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru remains sidelined from national and international competitions in the aftermath of last year's fatal stampede, RCB has proposed a method for crowd management.

In a statement issued on Friday, IPL side RCB said they have made a formal approach to the Karnataka State Cricket Association to install "300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium".

"This advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety," RCB said in a post.

RCB, which finished as IPL champions last season, are the first accused in the stampede case. On June 4, at least 11 fans died in the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium while RCB's IPL-winning celebration was going on inside the venue. The RCB has claimed that it was 'committed to bearing the entire one-time cost' of the installation of the AI-enabled cameras at the venue at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore.

The fatal incident has resulted in the popular venue missing out on both national and international events. It was not included among the venues when India hosted the Women's World Cup last year.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed that he “will not allow IPL matches to be shifted out of Chinnaswamy stadium”. "This is a question of Bengaluru and Karnataka’s pride. We will ensure IPL matches are held here," Shivakumar told reporters after voting at the KSCA elections last December.

The next season of the IPL, the biggest men's franchise cricket league in the world, will begin on March 26. It is unclear if Chinnaswamy will feature in the IPL, though the RCB regularly plays their home matches at the venue.