The strained bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh spilt onto the cricket field as the captains of the two teams skipped the customary handshake ahead of their ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A match at Bulawayo on Saturday.

After a delayed start due to rain, India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar came together for the toss, but there was no exchange of greetings either before or after the coin was flipped. However, neither team has issued an official statement on the incident.

It may be recalled that a no-handshake policy has been in place between India and Pakistan since last year's Asia Cup, following the Pahalgam massacre and the subsequent Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.

Political and cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh are at their lowest point at the moment. Ties have strained further after several anti-Bangladesh rallies were held across India in recent days, protesting the reported persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Cricketing relations have also hit a nadir after the BCCI recently asked Kolkata Knight Riders to terminate the IPL contract of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Subsequently, Bangladesh has requested the ICC to relocate its upcoming T20 World Cup matches from Kolkata and Mumbai, citing potential security risks to players, officials and fans.

Discussions in this regard are currently underway between the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board.