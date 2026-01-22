The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) said on Thursday that it has sold 80% of the tickets for the January 31st T20I within 12 hours of launch. The sale of tickets was inaugurated on Wednesday evening by popular actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The match at the Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram is the fifth and final one of a series, which began in Nagpur on Wednesday.

The ticket rates range between ₹250 and ₹1,200. The cheapest ticket is allotted for students, while the highest priced seats are in the lower tier, available for ₹1,200 each, and the seats in the upper tier are priced at ₹500 each.

The Greenfield Stadium last hosted a men's T20I on November 26, 2023, with India defeating Australia by 44 runs. The venue hosted three Women's T20Is in December, with India winning all the matches against Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of the upcoming T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram is that local favourite Sanju Samson is most likely to play. Though Sanju was part of the India squad that played against West Indies in December 2019, he did not participate in the Thiruvananthapuram T20I.