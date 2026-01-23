Sanju Samson disappointed again in his favoured role as India's opener. The Kerala wicketkeeper batter fell in the fifth ball of the first over of the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur Friday night.

He made 6 off 5. Sanju had been dismissed for 10 off 7 in the first match, where, too, he played as the opener in the continued absence of Shubman Gill.

Those who have followed Sanju's career shouldn't be surprised with his choice of shots, which often fetch him big runs, and also sends him back for early shower. Sometimes, even a reprieve doesn't deter him from playing freely.

It was the case in Nagpur, and the same tonight. Sanju blocked the first ball, not convincingly, but wisely. The second one was on the pads and drifting down the leg side, and meant to be hit. So he hit it, a flick intended to guide the ball into the crowd. But it went straight toward Devon Conway, standing on the boundary. Of all the fielders in the world, a New Zealander dropped it, letting the ball slip through his hands for a six.

Sanju was beaten by an outswinger and then he accepted a dot ball. Then came a teasing delivery, wobble seam, tad slow, meant to be hit. Sanju went for it with a straight bat, like it was meant to be dealt with, but didn't time it and gave an easy catch to Rachin Ravindra up in the circle.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav found form with an unbeaten 82 off 37 after Ishan Kishan's powerful half-century (76 off 32) as India crushed the Kiwis by seven wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Shivam Dube was unbeaten on 36 off 18 as India won in just 15.2 overs, chasing a target of 209. India were 6/2 in 1.1 overs after Abhishek Sharma (0) followed Sanju to the dugout.

Earlier, captain Mitchell Santner guided New Zealand to 208/6. India rested Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Harshit Rana, who delivered the first blow by removing Conway after the Kiwis made a powerful start, making 43 in 31. overs.

Kuldeep Yadav, the other inclusion in the India XI, in place of Axar Patel, bagged two wickets, removing Rachin Ravindra, who made 44 and the in-form Glenn Phillips (19).