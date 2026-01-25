Guwahati: Explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav powered India to a commanding eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20I, as the hosts wrapped up the five-match series 3-0 with a breathtaking chase completed in just 10 overs on Sunday.

Pursuing a target of 154, India turned the contest into a one-sided spectacle. Abhishek remained unbeaten on a sensational 68 off just 20 balls, striking seven fours and five sixes, while Suryakumar continued his red-hot form with a fluent 57 not out from 26 deliveries, decorated with six boundaries and three maximums.

The pair added an unbeaten 102 runs for the third wicket in a mere 40 balls, finishing the match with 10 overs to spare, reported PTI.

Earlier, India’s bowlers laid the foundation with a disciplined effort, led by Ravi Bishnoi on his return alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, to restrict New Zealand to a below-par 153 for 9.

Abhishek’s innings stood out for its sheer audacity, as he raced to a 14-ball fifty — the second-fastest by an Indian in T20 internationals — falling just two balls short of Yuvraj Singh’s record.

India suffered an early setback when Sanju Samson was dismissed for a first-ball duck, Matt Henry’s delivery brushing the pad before hitting the stumps. Samson’s lean series — scores of 10, 6 and 0 — has further intensified competition for the opening slot, with Ishan Kishan strengthening his case.

Any concerns were swiftly dispelled by Abhishek and Ishan, who launched a fierce counterattack. Ishan, coming off a match-winning 76 in Raipur, hammered Henry for two sixes and a four in one over, while Abhishek joined in by taking 16 runs off Jacob Duffy.

India stormed to 94 for 2 in the powerplay — their second-highest in T20Is — virtually sealing the result. Ishan fell for a quick 28 off 13 balls, but Suryakumar seamlessly took charge, finding gaps at will and improvising freely as Abhishek continued his onslaught.

The chase was wrapped up emphatically, underscoring India’s dominance in the series.

With the ball, Bishnoi made the most of his opportunity, finishing with impressive figures of 2 for 18 and exerting control through the middle overs. India struck early to reduce New Zealand to 36 for 3 inside the powerplay.

Hardik Pandya set the tone by dismissing Devon Conway with a superb catch and later accounted for Rachin Ravindra. Bumrah, returning after being rested in the previous match, was outstanding once again, claiming 3 for 17, including the key wicket of Tim Seifert.

Glenn Phillips top-scored with 48 before Bishnoi ended his stay, while Mark Chapman contributed a brisk 32 off 23 balls in a 52-run stand. Kuldeep Yadav endured a rare off day, conceding 19 runs in one over, but India quickly tightened the screws thereafter.

Clinical spells from Bumrah, Hardik and Bishnoi ensured New Zealand never regained momentum, as India completed a comprehensive win.