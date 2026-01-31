Kerala pacer Basil Thampi has signed for English county cricket club Worcester Cricket Club and will feature in the upcoming Worcestershire County Cricket League (WCL) season

The 32-year-old fast bowler, who has featured in 25 IPL matches across multiple franchises, is set to join the English club in April.

The Worcestershire County Cricket League is an English club cricket competition comprising teams primarily from Worcestershire and Herefordshire, along with several clubs from neighbouring counties. The league currently features 16 divisions, with 168 teams representing 63 clubs, according to its official website.

Basil brings considerable experience to the Worcester side, having represented Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions in previous IPL editions. He has claimed 22 wickets from 25 IPL matches and scored 32 runs across eight innings.

At the domestic level, Basil has taken 132 wickets in First-Class cricket for Kerala and 58 wickets in List A matches. The right-arm medium pacer has also registered three five-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket and is expected to strengthen Worcester's bowling attack.