Kerala picked up from where they left off on day two of the Ranji Trophy match as Vishnu Vinod followed up Rohan S Kunnummal's century to hand the visitors a decisive first-innings lead on day three against Goa at the Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim, on Saturday.

Vishnu struck 113, while Kunnummal earlier made a commanding 153, as Kerala declared their innings at 526/9 shortly before stumps on the third day. Goa ended the day on 18 without loss, trailing Kerala by 153 runs, with Suyash S Prabhudessai (14) and Kashyap Bakle (4) at the crease.

Resuming from 237/2, Kerala continued to dominate with Kunnummal and Salman Nizar extending the pressure on the Goan bowlers. Kunnummal added 21 runs to his overnight score before being dismissed by Arjun Tendulkar, with Yash Kasvankar taking the catch. His innings showcased five sixes and 14 fours.

Salman soon followed after scoring 52, but Vishnu Vinod, alongside Ahammed Imran, ensured Kerala stayed on course. The duo added 93 runs, taking Kerala into a healthy lead. Even after Vishnu's dismissal, the lower order kept the scoreboard ticking.

Imran chipped in with 31, while Ankit Sharma's 36 further stretched Kerala's advantage. At the tail, N P Basil (13 not out) and Nidheesh M D (20 not out) showed grit, adding 34 runs for the final wicket.

For Goa, Lalit Yadav and Amulya Pandrekar picked up three wickets each, while Arjun Tendulkar finished with two.