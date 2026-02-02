India's preparations for the T20 World Cup received a major boost with Tilak Varma passing his fitness test with a fine knock in a warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The left-hander made 38 off 24 as India A defeated the United States of America by 38 runs. Narayan Jagadeesan scored 104 off 55 and skipper Ayush Badoni made 60 not out as India A posted 238/3.

Tilak Varma was out for more than a month as he required a surgery, keeping him out of the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. The Hyderabadi was cleared for action by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

In Tilak's absence, Ishan Kishan was picked for the No 3 spot. The wicketkeeper batter did not disappoint, scoring a half-century (76) in the third match and a century (103) in the fifth match to make a strong case for the World Cup starting February 7.

Tilak is a proven match-winner, whose unbeaten 69 helped India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai last October. With him returning to the squad and Kishan more or less nailing his spot, it might not be good news for Sanju Samson.

Kerala wicketkeeper batter Sanju failed to impress in the New Zealand series despite returning to his favoured opener spot. Sanju could only manage 46 runs from five innings.