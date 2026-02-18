India opted to open with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan even in the dead rubber against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, leaving out struggling star Sanju Samson.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bat as India seek a perfect record in the group stages before the T20 World Cup moves into the Super Eights.

Washington Sundar has returned to the XI, replacing Axar Patel, while Kuldeep Yadav has made way for Arshdeep Singh.

The Dutch are seeking their second win in the event after defeating Namibia earlier. Even with a win, their exit is sealed as Pakistan booked the second place in Group A following a 102-run win over Namibia in Colombo earlier in the day.

Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes.