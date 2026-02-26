Sanju Samson and Axar Patel have returned to the India XI against Zimbabwe in a must-win T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Chennai.

Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to field, with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav claiming he would have chosen to bat first.

The inclusion of Sanju in place of Rinku Singh means India have all three expert openers in the XI, with Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan expected to face the new ball. Suryakumar said Sanju will also play as the wicketkeeper, giving fielding duties to Kishan.

India must beat Zimbabwe to keep their semifinal hopes alive after losing heavily to South Africa in their Super Eights opener. South Africa won their second match of the second stage with a convincing nine-wicket win over West Indies in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

Playing XI:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (capt), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava