South Africa might have downed a gear or two in their inconsequential last Super Eights match against Zimbabwe, but they were too good in a five-wicket win in New Delhi on Sunday.

South Africa chased down a 154-run target with 13 balls to spare to make it three straight wins in the Super Eights stage. Going into the match, South Africa had already sealed the semifinal spot, while Zimbabwe had ended their hopes with consecutive defeats.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza produced a brilliant all-round performance with a 43-ball 73 and 3/29.

Zimbabwe posted 153/7 and almost threatened an upset when they removed South African openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram in three overs and dismissed Ryan Rickelton (31) inside the powerplay.

But David Miller and Dewald Brevis held a 50-run stand to get the losing finalists from the last edition back into the game. Brevis made 42 off just 18 balls, hammering four sixes and two boundaries. George Linde (30) and Tristan Stubbs (21) remained unbeaten to take the Proteas past the finish line.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 153/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 73, Clive Madande 26 not out, Kwena Maphaka 2/21, Corbin Bosch 2/40) lost to South Africa 154/5 in 17.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 42, Ryan Rickelton 31, George Linde 30 not out, Raza 3/29)