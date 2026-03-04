South Africa had made short work of every opposition they faced until the semifinals, including holders India. A thrilling double Super Over win over Afghanistan, quite early in the contest, aside, they simply gave no one a chance.

But then they met New Zealand en route to the final and everything changed. Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls as the Kiwis crushed the runners-up from the last edition by nine wickets.

The New Zealanders didn't just approach a chase of 170 with confidence; they left the Proteas in their wake, with 43 balls to spare.

Allen and Tim Seifert (58 off 33) added 84 runs in the powerplay (6 overs). Aiden Markram's bowlers were humiliated.

New Zealand will take on the winners of the second semifinal between India and England that is to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Earlier, Marco Jansen smashed an unbeaten half-century as South Africa posted a fighting 169/8.

The lanky bowler remained unbeaten on 55 off 30, with five sixes and two boundaries. He forged a 73-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (29) for the seventh wicket. Dewald Brevis scored 34.

For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie and Matt Henry finished with two wickets each.

Brief scores: South Africa 164/6 in 20 overs (Marco Jansen 55 not out, Dewald Brevis 34, Tristan Stubbs 29, Cole McConchie 2/9, Rachin Ravindra 2/29, Matt Henry 2/34) lost to New Zealand 173/1 in 12.5 overs (Finn Allen 100 not out, Tim Seifert 58)