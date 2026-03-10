New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of ₹131 crore for the Indian team after its third T20 World Cup triumph.

The reward will be shared among the 15 players in the squad, along with the coaching and other support staff, reported PTI.

Sources indicated that the players are expected to receive the largest share of the prize money, while the distribution to support staff will be determined by their roles and hierarchy.

The reward amount is ₹6 crore higher than the ₹125 crore granted to Rohit Sharma’s team following their World Cup victory in 2024.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

India clinched the title by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The victory allowed India to successfully defend the championship, becoming the first team in the tournament’s history to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

With the win, India also became the first side to secure the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title three times, strengthening its standing as one of the most successful teams in the format.