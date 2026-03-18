The Kerala High Court disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that questioned the use of the name ‘Indian Premier League’ (IPL) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The petitioner, who is a native of Ernakulam, argued that it was illegal for the BCCI to use ‘Indian’ in the league’s name as it was not an official cricket tournament of the country.

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A Division Bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M found no merit in the argument as the tournament has been going on for several years.

“We find no merit in the substance of the said argument and hence we do not feel that it would be proper to keep this writ petition as a Public Interest Litigation,” the Bench noted.

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The IPL that was launched in 2007 is the most popular franchise cricket league for men. The 19th edition of the IPL is scheduled to start on March 28.