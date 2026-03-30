Sanju Samson's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debut in IPL 2026 ended on six runs after being castled by Nandre Burger of Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday.

Sanju tried to play across the line but the ball swung away to uproot the off stump. He edged a boundary in his 7-ball innings after opening with CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

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There was a lot of expectations on Sanju since his famous move away from Rajasthan ahead of the season. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter had led the Royals for several seasons before opting to have a new adventure in MS Dhoni’s Chennai.

Riyan Parag, who took over the captaincy role vacated by Sanju, had won the toss and opted to bowl. With Dhoni injured, Sanju will still have a big role to play when he takes up the wicketkeeper’s gloves when CSK bowl.

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Matt Short, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton and Matt Henry are CSK's overseas players.

For RR, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger are the overseas players named from the start, though they have Donovan Ferreira and Lhuan-dre Pretorius available as impact substitutes. RR's teenage batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, will be eager to make an explosive start.