There isn’t a venue in Kerala hosting the Indian Premier League, but for two days this month, a small town in the state will host an IPL fan park.

The IPL announced Puthuppally in the Kottayam district as one of the 30 Indian cities across 18 states and union territories selected to host the fan park on April 18 and 19.

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Interestingly, the four matches to be played on the particular days feature teams involving Malayali cricketers, Sanju Samson, Vignesh Puthur and Vishnu Vinod.

Sanju's Chennai Super Kings will be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad, starting 7.30 pm on April 18. The next day, Rajasthan Royals, which has spinner Vignesh in their squad, face Kolkata Knight Riders at 3.30 pm, and Punjab Kings, which has a third Malayali, Vishnu, will play Lucknow Super Giants, starting 7.30 pm.

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Vignesh and Vishnu are yet to feature in IPL 2026, but Sanju is a key player in CSK. The T20 World Cup winner made a high-profile switch from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the season, but has yet to score big runs with his new franchise.

According to the IPL website, fan parks will feature “live match screenings along with a host of engaging on-ground experiences like music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive activities such as virtual batting zones, bowling nets, face painting, and fan-favourite games like Pitch Perfect (a game of balance), Game of Throws (test your aim) and Don’t Miss the Ball (a fast-paced quick reflex challenge)”.