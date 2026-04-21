Abhishek Sharma had misfired in every innings preceding a memorable knock in IPL 2026. Tonight, he broke that pattern, and how!

The left-hand opener smashed a powerful century (135 not out of 68), his first of the season, to bring back the 'orange cap' for the leading run-getter of the season on his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old now has two of the best five individual scores in IPL history, after a powerful 141 off 55 against the Punjab Kings last season, which ranks third in the list.

The Sunrisers posted 242/2 in Hyderabad, with Travis Head (37), Heinrich Klaasen (37 not out) and captain Ishan Kishan (25) making valuable contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek's innings was full of firepower, comprising 10 sixes and as many boundaries, at a strike rate just short of 200.

In the six previous matches this season, Abhishek had blown hot and cold. He started with a 7 against RCB before hitting 48 against KKR. Abhishek fell for a duck against LSG before firing a 74 against Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the next match, he was dismissed for a golden duck by Jofra Archer of the Rajasthan Royals. Abhishek posted a solid 59 in SRH's match against CSK on April 18. Going by the pattern of runs, he should have lost his wicket early tonight. But he said, not tonight!

IPL 2026 has seen four centurions, with Sanju Samson making 115 not out for Chennai Super Kings, Quinton de Kock hitting 112 not out for Mumbai Indians and Tilak Varma scoring a 101 not out, again for MI.