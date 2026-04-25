Rajasthan Royals’ teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the third fastest century in IPL history against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur on Saturday.

The 15-year-old took just 36 balls to make 103 runs, clubbing 12 sixes and five boundaries at a massive strike rate of 278.

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West Indies great Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL century, which came off 30 balls for RCB in 2013. Incredibly, the second fastest IPL ton is in the name of Sooryavanshi – a 35-ball century in his debut season last year.

The Bihar native reached his latest century with a six off Sakib Hussain, but gave his wicket to his statemate by getting trapped leg before while attempting a scoop.

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Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel contributed 112 for the second wicket, with the latter making a 35-ball 51. Sooryavanshi had been dropped earlier when he tried to go big against Eshan Malinga in the fifth over, but skied, and Aniket Reddy could not hold on to the catch.

It proved a costly drop as Sooryavanshi went on to complete his fifty in 15 balls with a six against Hussain. The Royals posted 228/6 in 20 overs.