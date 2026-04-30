Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was on Thursday fined 25 per cent of his match fee for bringing the game into ”disrepute” after being caught vaping on camera during the IPL game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

Parag's actions during the Royals' chase on Tuesday night drew condemnation on social media.

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According to PTI, the on-field umpires Tanmay Srivastava and Nitin Menon had not reported the matter to match referee Amit Sharma right after the game. They only did that after seeing visual proof, and Sharma found Parag guilty of a code of conduct breach as per the IPL guidelines.

The Level 1 offence carries 25 per cent deduction from match fees and one demerit point. “Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma,” said the IPL in a statement.

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“The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and players to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact,” the statement added.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saika on possible action on Rajasthan Royals, he said: “As it is written clearly in the statement, we are exploring what action to take on the team. It is not decided yet.”

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The Indian government had banned e-cigarettes back in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. As per the law, the offender faces imprisonment up to one year and/or a ₹1 lakh fine for a first-time offence.

Parag, who has not had the best of times with the bat this IPL, was seen inhaling an e-cigarette, also known as vaping, in the dressing room during the live broadcast of their game against Punjab Kings. The Royals won the game to end the Kings' unbeaten run in the tournament.

This is not the first controversy to hit the Royals this season. Earlier this month, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh for breaching PMOA protocol after being found using his phone in the dugout.

IPL and BCCI officials involved in the conduct of the IPL termed it a careless act in the age of social media and prying TV cameras.

The Royals next host the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Friday night.

(With PTI inputs)