Aiming to replicate their memorable run to the Ranji Trophy final in the 2024-25 season, Kerala is set to recall veteran spin-bowling all-rounders Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate for the upcoming campaign.

The duo played a pivotal role in Kerala's historic run to the Ranji Trophy final, which ended with the team's best-ever finish in the tournament as runners-up. However, both left the side last season owing to personal reasons.

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Kerala endured a disappointing Ranji Trophy campaign last season. The previous year's finalists managed just one win, four draws and two defeats in their seven matches. Their only victory came in the final Elite Group B match, a convincing nine-wicket win over Goa.

This season, Kerala is determined to turn things around. Jalaj represented Maharashtra last season, while Sarwate played for Chhattisgarh. Jalaj, who spent more than a decade with Kerala, was instrumental in several of the team's memorable victories.

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With both players expressing their willingness to represent Kerala again, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is set to bring back the experienced spin-bowling all-rounders, who are equally valued for their contributions with the bat.

Wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod is the frontrunner to lead the senior side this season after captaining Kerala during the closing stages of the previous Ranji Trophy campaign. India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will represent Kerala whenever he is available between international assignments. Former skipper Sachin Baby, who led Kerala to its maiden Ranji Trophy final appearance, will also be part of the squad alongside the other senior players.

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Meanwhile, the KCA is yet to finalise a replacement for head coach Amay Khurasiya. Several former cricketers, including Wasim Jaffer, have applied for the post. KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar said former Goa batter Swapnil Asnodkar, who is currently coaching Kerala's Under-23 team, is also being considered, with a decision expected soon.