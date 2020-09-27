Premier League: Vardy hat-trick fires Leicester past City

Manchester: A Jamie Vardy hat-trick and a superb James Maddison goal steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday and kept them top of the Premier League with a maximum nine points from three games.

City looked to be in cruise control after a sublime volley from Riyad Mahrez against his former club gave the home side a fourth-minute lead, as they dominated the first half until Vardy equalised with the first of two penalties.

The striker drove his spot-kick into the top right corner in the 37th minute after he was fouled by Kyle Walker and then turned the match on its head in the 54th, beating goalkeeper Ederson at the near post with a deft touch.

Vardy completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a second penalty, drilling his shot into the bottom-left corner this time after Eric Garcia had hauled him down in the area.

Substitute Maddison made it 4-1 when he curled a brilliant shot from 20 metres into the top left corner before centre-back Nathan Ake pulled one back for City with a header.

With Vardy limping off with a hamstring strain in the closing stages, Youri Tielemans converted Leicester's third penalty of the match in the 88th minute to put the icing on the cake for the visitors.

The outcome snapped City's 11-match unbeaten home run in the league dating back to last season and it was also their first defeat in their opening top-flight home game since a 2-1 loss to Southampton in 1989.