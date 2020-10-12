Former Indian football captain Carlton Chapman dies at 49

Former Indian football team captain Carlton Chapman, who had formed a deadly trio at the club level with Baichung Bhutia and I M Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru.



He was 49.



Chapman was hospitalised on Sunday night at a hospital in Bengaluru and passed away early this morning.



"I got a call from Bengaluru from one of his friends that Chapman is no more. He passed away early this morning. He was a happy-go-lucky man, always smiling and ready to help others," Chapman's one-time India teammate Bruno Coutinho told PTI from Goa.



A creative midfielder, Chapman played for India between 1995 and 2001 and the country won the 1997 SAFF Cup under his captaincy. At the club level, he had two successful spells with East Bengal and one with now-defunct JCT Mills.



A product of the Tata Football Academy in early 1990s, Chapman joined East Bengal in 1993 and scored a hat-trick in his team's 6-2 win against Iraq club Al Zawra in a first round match at the Asian Cup Winners Cup.



But his best came after moving to JCT in 1995. Chapman won 14 trophies with the Phagwara-based club, including the inaugural National Football League (NFL) in 1996-97, and formed a formidable combination with Vijayan and Bhutia.



Chapman later joined now-defunct FC Kochin. But after one season, he returned to East Bengal in 1998 and the club won the NFL under his captaincy in 2001. He announced his retirement from professional football in 2001.



As coach, Chapman had stints with I-League 2nd Division club Tata Football Academy, Royal Wahingdoh FC of Shillong and Sudeva Moonlight FC of Delhi before becoming the Technical Director of the Kozhikode-based Quartz International Football Academy in December, 2017.