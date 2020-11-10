{{head.currentUpdate}}

ISL: Kerala Blasters rope in MosChip Technologies as main sponsor

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have roped in MosChip Technologies, India’s first publicly traded fabless semiconductor company, as their main sponsor for the forthcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). As part of the collaboration the logo of MosChip will be featured on the under-collar of the official jersey of the club that will be worn by the players for Season 7 of the ISL.

Speaking on the association, Jayaram Susarla, Chief Financial Officer, MosChip Technologies, said: “Kerala has a proud heritage in football and sport unites the community like no other. We are thrilled to be associated with Kerala Blasters FC, one of the youngest and most dynamic teams in the ISL. Through this partnership we’d like to show our support towards the passionate Yellow Army. Look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

“For over 20 years, MosChip has continued to lead their space through innovation in thinking and excellence in execution – characteristics that closely align with what we want to achieve at KBFC. We are elated to welcome them to our family and are certain that together, we will engineer the right strategy for success”, said Nikhil Bhardwaj, owner, KBFC.

