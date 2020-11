Margao: Striker Igor Angulo's brace helped FC Goa come from behind to hold Bengaluru FC 2-2 in an exciting clash in the ISL here on Sunday.

Bengaluru shot into lead in the 27th minute through Cleiton Silva. Juanan doubled the lead in the 57th.

Angulo pulled one back in the 66th and scored the equaliser three minutes later as the hosts snatched a point.