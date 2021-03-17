Naorem transfer dispute: AIFF rules in favour of Kerala Blasters

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player Status Committee has ruled in favour of Kerala Blasters FC in the dispute raised by ATK Mohun Bagan regarding Nongdamba Naorem's transfer to the Kolkata side.

The verdict stated that the transfer was valid pertaining to all the terms and conditions and that Naorem was completely fit to play at the time of transfer to ATK Bagan.

Naorem was loaned to the Kolkata giants by Blasters last December. Later, Naorem failed a medical test after it was revealed that he had a ligament injury. ATK Bagan disputed that the transfer was void as the player was injured and Blasters should indemnify the losses they suffered.



“We have always followed the rules and regulations that pertains to the club and our players. We would never take unethical moves regarding the team or the player transfer. The management supports and takes the responsibility of all the team members and ensures that our players are always our priority. We would like to give our best wishes to Naorem for his future prospectus,” said Mohammed Rafik, Director of Football, KBFC.