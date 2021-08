Olympic football: Holders Brazil to meet Spain in final

Tokyo: Defending champions Brazil reached the final of the men's Olympic football competition on Tuesday, beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra-time.

Brazil went close to settling the match inside 90 minutes when Richarlison struck the post with a glancing header in the 82nd minute.



But when it came to the shootout, they had their keeper Santos to thank for a fine save to keep out Eduardo Aguirre's spot-kick and after Mexico's Johan Vasquez hit the post, Brazil just need to keep their cool.

Reiner's right-footed shot into the bottom corner ensured victory for the team captained by 38-year-old former Barcelona full back Dani Alves.

Marco Asensio struck in an extra-time winner as Spain ended Japan's hopes with a 1-0 win, setting up a meeting with Brazil in Saturday's final.