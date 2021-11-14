Malayalam
Sports

AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala finish third

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Gokulam Kerala
Gokulam Kerala FC team members and support staff. Photo: Twitter/GKFC
Topic | Football

Gokulam Kerala FC ended their campaign at the AFC Women’s Club Championship on a high as they defeated Uzbekistan’s FC Bunyodkor 3-1 at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium in Jordan on Saturday.

Gokulam led 1-0 at the break and added two more goals in the second half while Bunyodkor scord a consolation. Gokulam, who had lost both their earlier games, finished third with three points from as many matches in the four-team competition.

Jordanian champions Amman SC beat Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan 2-1 to win the title. Though both sides ended up with six points, Amman SC finished ahead of Shahrdari Sirjan on head-to-head record.

