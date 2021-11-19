Let's do it for our fans & Manjappada: Sanju Samson tells Kerala Blasters

Kerala cricket star Sanju Samson has wished Kerala Blasters good luck ahead of the ISL 2021-22 season. Blasters take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the inaugural match in Goa tonight.

Sanju, who leads Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, expressed his wishes on Royals' Twitter handle. Sanju is a huge fan of Blasters. "I'm wishing my own friends Rahul K P, Abdul Hakku, Sahal (Abdual Samad), Prsanth (K) and all the team members all the best for the upcoming ISL season. I'll be supporting you all from the sidelines. Let's do it for our fans & Manjappada (Yellow Army)," said Sanju.