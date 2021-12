Kolkata: Gokulam Kerala FC edged out United SC 5-4 on penalties to enter the semifinals of the IFA Shield here on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar, who pulled off a number of saves for the Malabarians during regulation time, was their hero in the shootout.

The teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time.

Gokulam will take on Real Kashmir FC in Sunday's semifinal.