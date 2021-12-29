Kolkata: The next round of the I-League has been postponed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the wake of multiple COVID-19 cases reported among participating teams, staying and competing inside bio-bubbles.

It has been learnt that more than 10 people, including at least seven players, have tested positive for the virus after tests conducted on Tuesday.

"Acting on the advice, the Committee hence, unanimously decided to postpone the Hero I-League 2021-22 matches for the next round which were scheduled on December 30-31, 2021," the AIFF informed.

"All players, staff, and referees have already been tested today, and will be tested again on January 1 and January 3, 2022 respectively. The League will review the situation once all test results come in on January 4, 2022, and reach a consensus thereafter including the next round matches on Jan 4-5."

Five players from Real Kashmir FC and at least one each from Mohammedan Sporting and debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC were among those who returned positive results.

"Five players and three officials from Real Kashmir and at least one player each from Mohammedan Sporting and Sreenidi Deccan FC are among those positive cases," a top league source told PTI.

The outbreak happened at the Novotel Hotel, one of the three bio-bubbles, set up by the organisers for the football League that began on Sunday.

Besides RKFC, Sreenidi Deccan and Mohammedan Sporting, the three other teams staying at the Novotel Hotel are Rajasthan United, Aizawl FC and NEROCA.

An emergency meeting of the League Committee has been called to take a decision on continuation or suspension of the league.

Thirteen teams are competing in this year's I-League across three venues -- the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Kalyani Stadium at Kalyani and the Naihati Stadium at Naihati.

RKFC owner Sandeep Chattoo admitted some of his team's players have tested positive, though he did not share how many and who.

"Yes, RKFC has also some positive cases, players from all (six) teams are suspected (of COVID-19). But we have not yet been told officially by the league organisers or the AIFF," he said.

"There was one round of tests on December 21 and all my players were negative. This latest tests were done yesterday."

All the players and officials were required to remain in quarantine for six days in their respective hotels after arrival from there bases. They were to be tested twice during those six days.

As per the protocols laid out for the league, anyone who tests positive will be isolated on different floors of the hotel and will have to have three consecutive negative test results before joining the team-mates.

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar had earlier said that all the players taking part in the I-League will have to be fully vaccinated except for U-18 players and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 infection.

The U-18 players and those who have not got their jabs due to recent COVID-19 recovery will have to undergo more frequent testing during the tournament than the vaccinated players.

"If the fully vaccinated players are having tests for every 5-6 days, they (U-18 players and recently recovered players) will be tested every 3-4 days," he had said.

Last season's I-League, which was competed by 11 teams, was also held under bio-secure environment in Kolkata and Kalyani, and six COVID-19 cases were reported then.

(With PTI inputs)

