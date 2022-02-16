UCL: PSG edge Real; Man City rout Sporting

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning individual goal in stoppage time to give Paris St Germain (PSG) a 1-0 home victory over Real Madrid and spare Lionel Messi's blushes after he had missed a penalty in their Champions League last-16, first leg on Tuesday.

It took PSG 94 minutes to find the winner with a brilliant run by Mbappe, who danced in between two defenders and calmly slid the ball into the far corner to earn PSG a deserved victory after they had dominated the encounter.

PSG missed several chances and were thwarted by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Mbappe on several occasions before superbly pushing away Messi's spot kick in the second half.

"It was a great game for us and I'm always ready to help my team, there are no distractions," said Mbappe, who has now scored 13 goals in his last 13 Champions League matches.

"We have to be humble and the second leg is still open. It will be a hard game but we will have the advantage and are very confident."

Real Madrid finished the game with zero shots on target while PSG had eight, with almost 60 per cent of possession.

Real will be without Casemiro and Ferland Mendy for the second leg at home on March 9. The two were shown yellow cards and will be suspended for collecting three yellows in the competition.

"Our counter-attack didn't work today," Courtois told reporters. "It's hard to lose but the second leg is wide open. We have to win and we will try to do it in front of our fans, what is a great advantage."

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, centre, celebrates with Bernardo Silva after scoring their fifth goal. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester City ran riot in a 5-0 away thrashing of Portuguese side Sporting, with Bernardo Silva scoring twice as Pep Guardiola's team all but sealed their place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The English champions were simply unstoppable as they tore apart their stunned hosts in the Jose Alvalade Stadium and the tie was as good as over by half-time.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring after seven minutes with a goal initially ruled out but allowed after a VAR check, before Silva almost broke the net with a stunning half-volley after 17 minutes to open his account.

Mahrez then set up Phil Foden for a tap-in and Silva made it 4-0 just before half-time after being picked out by Raheem Sterling, with Sporting's defence all at sea.

There was no let-up after the break and former Benfica player Silva had a hat-trick goal ruled out for offside before Sterling made it 5-0 with a superb curler before the hour mark.