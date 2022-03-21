Penalty shootouts are jackpots: IM Vijayan

Dear Kerala Blasters, I know you're unhappy that you lost in the final, but you should hold your head high and be proud of all you accomplished this season. The fans, who stood like a rock in support of their favourite team, might also be feeling sad and empty. It is tough to accept the Yellow Brigade has once again fallen short of the title, but don't lose heart – just remember how much your team achieved this season. They can be proud of the way Blasters played in the 20 matches in the group stage and the two-legged semifinals before reaching the final. In the final against Hyderabad FC too, they fought like true warriors in regulation time and extra time. I don’t have the audacity to blame that team for not doing well in a penalty shootout!



Nevertheless, penalty shootouts are jackpots. I'm not belittling the efforts of goalkeepers, but luck plays a big part in determining the winners via a tie-breaker. In Fatorda, Lady Luck smiled on the brave Laxmikant Kattimani.

It was agonising for the fans who travelled all the way to Fatorda from all over Kerala and created mini Malappurams and Kaloors in Goa. Just like you, my travel buddy director Lal and I too were expecting Blasters to clinch the trophy. We can find positives even in the heartbreaking loss and let's thank Vukomanovic and his boys for the joy and exhilarating moments they had given on the football field during the past five months. The likes of Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Sahal Abdul Samad and Hormipam Ruivah have etched a place in fans' hearts with their superior performance.

I believe this could well herald the dawn of a new era in Kerala football. The project Vukomanovic has just begun. One can hope that the team management allows him to retain all his 'weapons' from this season so that he could complete that mission successfully.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)