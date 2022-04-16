Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Santosh Trophy: Bengal edge Punjab in inaugural match

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Santosh Trophy
The 10 captains pose with the Santosh Trophy. File photo: IANS
Topic | Football

Malappuram: West Bengal beat Punjab 1-0 in the inaugural match of the  75th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Kottappadi Stadium here on Saturday.

 

After a barren first half, Subham Bhowmik scored the winner in the 61st minute as Bengal grabbed three precious points in Group A.

 

Hosts Kerala take on Rajasthan in their opening match later tonight.

 

Group A consists of Kerala, Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Meghalaya, while Group B features holders Services, Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat.

 

The top two sides from each group will make it to the semifinals.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.