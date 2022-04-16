Santosh Trophy: Bengal edge Punjab in inaugural match

Malappuram: West Bengal beat Punjab 1-0 in the inaugural match of the 75th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Kottappadi Stadium here on Saturday.

After a barren first half, Subham Bhowmik scored the winner in the 61st minute as Bengal grabbed three precious points in Group A.

Hosts Kerala take on Rajasthan in their opening match later tonight.

Group A consists of Kerala, Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Meghalaya, while Group B features holders Services, Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat.

The top two sides from each group will make it to the semifinals.