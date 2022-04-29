Rangnick named Austria coach

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the Austrian national team coach on a two-year deal tasked with qualifying for Euro 2024, the country's football association president Gerhard Milletich said on Friday.

Rangnick, who will make way at United for Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, has said he will also stay on in a consultancy role at the Premier League club.

"It is an honour for me to take over as head coach. I look forward to working with a success-hungry young team and compete at the Euro (2024) in Germany," Rangnick said.

The contract will be initially for two years but should the team qualify for Euro 2024 then it is automatically extended for another two years, the FA said. They added that they expected him to take over in late May after the end of the Premier League season.

"We are delighted that we have won as our team chief an outstanding expert of international football with Ralf Rangnick," Milletich told a news conference.

"We are convinced that he is the ideal man and with his vision he will take the OEFB (Austrian FA) and the national team forward."

The German, who took over at United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November but had an agreement to work as a consultant for two years when he took the job, will be in charge of the Austria team ahead of their Nations League matches in June.