Kerala Blasters sign Greek-Australian striker Giannou

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters have announced their first foreign signing of the season with the capture of Greek-Australian striker Apostolos Giannou .

The 32-year-old, who was born in Greece but later switched to Australia, joins them from A-League Club Macarthur FC.

Giannou has 12 caps for the Australian senior national team having made an appearance for Greece earlier. With Macarthur, Giannou scored three goals in 21 appearances.

"I’m really excited to be signing for Kerala Blasters. I will put my all for the team to achieve the goals it has for this year," said Giannou upon signing with his new club.

In 2016, Giannou joined Chinese side Guangzhou City FC for a record transfer fee. Later, he spent two seasons in Cyprus before returning to the A-League.

Kerala Blasters' Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said: “He was our target for the last two years. He is a hardworking attacker who fits our style of play. I also like him because he is a player who plays for the team.”