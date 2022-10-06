Take this quiz and win free tickets for Kerala Blasters' ISL opener

After two campaigns inside a bio-bubble and being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Super League (ISL) is ready to welcome back fans.

The ninth edition of the league will kick start at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday. Malayala Manorama, the media partner of Kerala Blasters, will hold a contest to give away free tickets to soccer fans to watch the team's first home match against Kolkata heavyweights Emami East Bengal.

Football enthusiasts can enter the contest by providing the correct answer to an ISL-related question. As many as 75 persons stand to win the ticket for the high-profile inaugural match via a lucky draw. The answer should be messaged in the valid format before 5 pm on Thursday (October 6).

Lucky draw winners will be notified via SMS and the tickets can be claimed from the Malayala Manorama office at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, at the time specified in the SMS.

Today’s question

Who is the striker with Greek citizenship signed by Kerala Blasters for the new season?

A. Apostolos Giannou

B. Dimitrios Diamantakos

C. Ivan Kalyuzhnyi

The SMS should be sent to 56767123 with the correct keyword in the format ‘FTB <space> District Code <space> answer.

District codes are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram (TVM), Kollam (KLM), Pathanamthitta (PTA), Alappuzha (ALP), Kottayam (KTM), Idukki (IDK), Ernakulam (EKM), Thrissur (TCR), Palakkad (PKD), Malappuram (MPM), Kozhikode (CLT), Wayanad (WYD), Kannur (KNR), and Kasaragod (KSG).

For example, if you are a native of Idukki district, the format should be FTB <space> IDK <space> C.