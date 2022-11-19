FIFA World Cup opening ceremony details

Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the FIFA World Cup opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.



The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm (IST).

The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha.

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.

FIFA are yet to announce a full list of performers for the opening ceremony.

South Korea's BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, will perform at the ceremony.

Other names reported to be involved in the opening ceremony include Colombian pop star Shakira, who sang the 2010 World Cup's official song, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi, according to The Telegraph.

British singer Dua Lipa denied a report that she was set to perform at the ceremony. Some Spanish media reports said Shakira would also not perform.

Singer Rod Stewart told The Times he had turned down an offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar.

The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 (SD & HD) channels in India. The channels will have both English and Hindi feeds. It will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.