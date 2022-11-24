FIFA World Cup: South Korea hold Uruguay to goalless draw

Reuters
Published: November 24, 2022 07:32 PM IST Updated: November 24, 2022 08:38 PM IST
Uruguay's Mathias Olivera and South Korea's Kim Moon-hwan in action. Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Al Rayyan (Qatar): Uruguay defender Diego Godin and midfielder Federico Valverde both hit the woodwork as the South Americans were held to a 0-0 draw by South Korea in their opening World Cup Group H game on Thursday.

Wearing a black mask to protect a facial fracture, Son Heung-min started for the South Koreans, yet it was teammate Hwang Ui-jo who came closest to breaking the deadlock, but he scooped his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The best chance of a pulsating first half fell to Uruguay captain Godin, whose glancing header from a corner hit the foot of the left-hand post just before the break.

Valverde fired a stinging shot in the final minute of regulation time that hit the top of the post as the two sides battled to a stalemate in front of a crowd of 41,663.

