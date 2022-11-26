Qatar WC: Stalemate between USA and England, Group B remains open

Al Khor, Qatar: It is full-time betwen England and USA and the score is 0-0 in their Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic hit the post for USA while Mason Mount forced a saved from Matt Turner shortly before half-time for England. Kane came close in injury time for England, but headed wide.



Captain Harry Kane will lead England in their second match at the World Cup in Qatar against the United States after he recovered from a minor ankle injury. England manager Gareth Southgate kept the side that beat Iran 6-2 on Monday while USA coach Gregg Berhalter has made one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Wales.

Starting XIs

England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Tim Weah