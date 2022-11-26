Malayalam
Qatar WC: Stalemate between USA and England, Group B remains open

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 26, 2022 12:14 AM IST Updated: November 26, 2022 02:38 AM IST
pulisic-in-action - 1
England's Trippier vies of the ball with Christian Pulisic (left) of USA. Photo: Twitter/@USMNT
Topic | Football

Al Khor, Qatar: It is full-time betwen England and USA and the score is 0-0 in their Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic hit the post for USA while Mason Mount forced a saved from Matt Turner shortly before half-time for England. Kane came close in injury time for England, but headed wide.

AS IT HAPPENED
  • 43 mins ago

    Thanks for joining us for this live coverage. Hope you enjoyed it. See you later.

  • 43 mins ago

    Group B now: 1) England 4pts, 2) Iran 3 pts, 3) USA 2 pts, 4) Wales 1pt

  • 45 mins ago

    Full Time. England 0 - USA 0

  • 45 mins ago

    Taken short. Nothing happens. Whistle is blown.

  • 46 mins ago

    It is now or never for USA.

  • 46 mins ago

    Final minute of added time. USA have a deep freekick.

  • 47 mins ago

    OH CLOSE! Harry Kane heads it. Wide.  

  • 48 mins ago

    90+2: Left footed Luke Shaw to swing it in. What will happen?

  • 48 mins ago

    Grealish wins the ball. He wins a freekick. England have a big chance here.

  • 50 mins ago

    4 minutes added on. England have a corner

Captain Harry Kane will lead England in their second match at the World Cup in Qatar against the United States after he recovered from a minor ankle injury. England manager Gareth Southgate kept the side that beat Iran 6-2 on Monday while USA coach Gregg Berhalter has made one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Wales.

Starting XIs
England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling
United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Tim Weah

