Qatar WC: Stalemate between USA and England, Group B remains open

Al Khor, Qatar: It is full-time betwen England and USA and the score is 0-0 in their Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup. Christian Pulisic hit the post for USA while Mason Mount forced a saved from Matt Turner shortly before half-time for England. Kane came close in injury time for England, but headed wide.
-
43 mins ago
Thanks for joining us for this live coverage. Hope you enjoyed it. See you later.
-
43 mins ago
Group B now: 1) England 4pts, 2) Iran 3 pts, 3) USA 2 pts, 4) Wales 1pt
-
45 mins ago
Full Time. England 0 - USA 0
-
45 mins ago
Taken short. Nothing happens. Whistle is blown.
-
46 mins ago
It is now or never for USA.
-
46 mins ago
Final minute of added time. USA have a deep freekick.
-
47 mins ago
OH CLOSE! Harry Kane heads it. Wide.
-
48 mins ago
90+2: Left footed Luke Shaw to swing it in. What will happen?
-
48 mins ago
Grealish wins the ball. He wins a freekick. England have a big chance here.
-
50 mins ago
4 minutes added on. England have a corner
Captain Harry Kane will lead England in their second match at the World Cup in Qatar against the United States after he recovered from a minor ankle injury. England manager Gareth Southgate kept the side that beat Iran 6-2 on Monday while USA coach Gregg Berhalter has made one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Wales.
Starting XIs
England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling
United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Tim Weah