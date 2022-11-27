When Messi rescued Argentina his childhood idol was on verge of tears | Video

When Lionel Messi scored against Mexico to infuse life into Argentina's World Cup hopes, one man went through a myriad of emotions in the dugout.

Sat next to Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was yesteryear star Pablo Aimar, now a member of the coaching staff.

Aimar was on the brim of breaking into tears. And as he struggled to keep his emotions in check, it showed. There was pain. Relief, perhaps. Pride, certainly.

Such emotions might have flashed across many faces worldwide as La Albiceleste is one of the most popular sides in world football.

But Aimar's feelings were personal because while growing up, Messi regarded Aimar as his idol. Now, that little boy, a monster among men, has taken charge of his nation's aspirations and delivered when he was needed the most.

Aimar, now a 43-year-old was a diminutive attacker just like Messi. His mazy runs and never-give-up attitude are legendary.

Aimar represented Argentina in two World Cups, in 2002 and 2006, in the latter edition, he played alongside Messi.