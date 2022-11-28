FIFA World Cup: Brazil versus Switzerland | Live updates

Brazil coach Tite has picked Fred and Eder Militao in place of the injured Neymar and Danilo for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday.
Swiss coach Murat Yasin made a lone change to the team that started the 1-0 win over Cameroon with Fabian Rieder coming in for Xherdan Shaqiri.
2 mins ago
Six minutes of added time
5 mins ago
Brazil looking for the second goal to wrap it up
5 mins ago
Sommer tips one over to deny Rodrygo
8 mins ago
Brazil lead 1-0 with only six minutes left
8 mins ago
It's a super finish. He took it on the half volley and drives it past Sommer
9 mins ago
Brazil have taken the lead through Casemiro!
11 mins ago
Brazil get a corner
12 mins ago
A draw won't harm both sides as they will need only one point from the final group match to progress
13 mins ago
Now, the Swiss are clearly playing for a draw
17 mins ago
Into the final 15 minutes of regulation time and the Swiss make a double change
Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.
Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.