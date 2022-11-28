FIFA World Cup: Brazil versus Switzerland | Live updates

Brazil coach Tite has picked Fred and Eder Militao in place of the injured Neymar and Danilo for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday.

Swiss coach Murat Yasin made a lone change to the team that started the 1-0 win over Cameroon with Fabian Rieder coming in for Xherdan Shaqiri.

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.