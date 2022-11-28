Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Brazil versus Switzerland | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 28, 2022 09:16 PM IST Updated: November 28, 2022 10:30 PM IST
Richarlison fouled
Brazil's Richarlison is brought down by Manuel Akanji. Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Topic | Football

Brazil coach Tite has picked Fred and Eder Militao in place of the injured Neymar and Danilo for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday.

Swiss coach Murat Yasin made a lone change to the team that started the 1-0 win over Cameroon with Fabian Rieder coming in for Xherdan Shaqiri.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 2 mins ago

    Six minutes of added time

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    Brazil looking for the second goal to wrap it up

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    Sommer tips one over to deny Rodrygo

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    Brazil lead 1-0 with only six minutes left

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    It's a super finish. He took it on the half volley and drives it past Sommer

    SHARE
  • 9 mins ago

    Brazil have taken the lead through Casemiro!

    SHARE
  • 11 mins ago

    Brazil get a corner 

    SHARE
  • 12 mins ago

    A draw won't harm both sides as they will need only one point from the final group match to progress 

    SHARE
  • 13 mins ago

    Now, the Swiss are clearly playing for a draw

    SHARE
  • 17 mins ago

    Into the final 15 minutes of regulation time and the Swiss make a double change

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

RELATED ARTICLES

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.