FIFA World Cup: Argentina versus Australia | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 03, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Argentina fans
Argentina fans at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Photo: AFP/Franck Fife
Topic | Football

Two-time champions Argentina take on Australia for a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The winners will meet the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 2 mins ago

    The Australian coach has promised that his players will fight till the final whistle and that they love the underdogs tag

  • 8 mins ago

    Australian coach Graham Arnold has brought in midfielder Keanu Baccus in place of Craig Goodwin

  • 9 mins ago

     Di Maria, who was injured in the match against the Poles, has been benched

  • 10 mins ago

    Gomez, Messi and Alvarez forming the attacking trio

  • 11 mins ago

    The big news is that Argentina have replaced Angel Di Maria with Alejandro Gomez up front

  • 12 mins ago

    Though he missed a penalty, Messi looked in his element against Poland

  • 13 mins ago

    His superb goal against Mexico turned around Argentina's fortunes after the shocker against Saudi

  • 15 mins ago

    The Argentine captain is playing in his fifth World Cup in pursuit of the elusive trophy

  • 16 mins ago

    It's a big game for Lionel Messi, who is making his 1,000th professional apperance

  • 20 mins ago

    The Azzurri winning 1-0 with a Totti penalty in injury time

