FIFA World Cup: Argentina versus Australia | Live updates

Two-time champions Argentina take on Australia for a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
The winners will meet the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
-
2 mins ago
The Australian coach has promised that his players will fight till the final whistle and that they love the underdogs tag
-
8 mins ago
Australian coach Graham Arnold has brought in midfielder Keanu Baccus in place of Craig Goodwin
-
9 mins ago
Di Maria, who was injured in the match against the Poles, has been benched
-
10 mins ago
Gomez, Messi and Alvarez forming the attacking trio
-
11 mins ago
The big news is that Argentina have replaced Angel Di Maria with Alejandro Gomez up front
-
12 mins ago
Though he missed a penalty, Messi looked in his element against Poland
-
13 mins ago
His superb goal against Mexico turned around Argentina's fortunes after the shocker against Saudi
-
15 mins ago
The Argentine captain is playing in his fifth World Cup in pursuit of the elusive trophy
-
16 mins ago
It's a big game for Lionel Messi, who is making his 1,000th professional apperance
-
20 mins ago
