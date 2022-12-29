Malayalam
Buy tickets for Blasters-JFC match, win an electric scooter

Published: December 29, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Blasters are organising this lottery as a special gift for their fans as part of their first home match in 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement
Kerala Blasters FC have announced an exciting offer for the football fans. Season ticket holders and supporters who purchase a ticket for their next ISL home match against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) on Tuesday could win an electric scooter.

The tickets can be purchased from www.insider.in.

One lucky winner will win an electric scooter from Ather, while 10 others will get 5 Ipads and 5 smartphones each.

Blasters are organising this lottery as a special gift for their fans as part of their first home match in 2023.

Blasters are in fourth spot with 22 points from 11 matches, while JFC are languishing in 10th place with just five points from 11 games.

