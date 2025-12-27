Almost daily, Indian footballers are making social media appeals to those responsible for the non-start of the Indian Super League (ISL). The latest, and arguably the most poignant yet, post has come from Mumbai City defender Akash Mishra.

The 24-year-old on Saturday put out a one-minute self-shot commentary, presumably while out on a jog. "Hi guys, six in the morning. Winter here, fog everywhere, especially in Indian football," Mishra began his commentary. "No idea what will happen, only meetings and waiting."

Mishra's club, Mumbai City, two-time ISL winners, recently suffered a big jolt with the City Football Group Limited (CFG), a conglomerate that manages a dozen clubs across five continents, including English Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, divesting its shareholding in the ISL club.

"For me, it is even more difficult, I was away from football for one and a half years. Finally, I was hoping for some rhythm and some football back, but I'm back home," said the native of Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CFG pull-out is a result of the impasse in Indian football triggered by the All India Football Federation's failure to kick-start the season after not finding a commercial partner. The league that should have started in September might begin in January, though there has been no official statement issued in this regard.

"It is difficult to motivate ourselves in these situations. But I was thinking about this a lot lately, and I thought, why we started playing football; not for the contracts, not for the meetings, it was just for the love of the game. So all we can do is show up every day, train every day, and take care of our body everyday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And all those Indian footballers watching this, I know the phase is tough, but the fog always clears. And also, those who are responsible for Indian football, I request: Please, we are waiting, please don't keep us waiting forever," said the India player.