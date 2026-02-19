Super League Kerala side Calicut FC have confirmed their participation in the upcoming Kerala Premier League (KPL). Calicut FC have gained a corporate entry to the KPL, becoming the first SLK franchise to do so.

The KPL, hosted by the Kerala Football Association, is the premier men's club competition in the state, which has been in existence for over two decades, albeit in different names.

The KPL is different from the SLK, which is a six-team franchise league launched in 2023. Calicut FC won the inaugural edition of the SLK. ISL side Kerala Blasters and I-League side Gokulam Kerala often field their reserves squads in the KPL.

Calicut said the decision to compete in the KPL was "a strategic move to strengthen youth-scouting and provide a competitive ground for developing emerging players".

"The participation in the SLK will serve as an avenue for nurturing local talent and creating pathways for progression into other major professional competitions," Calicut said in a press release.

"Under the guidance and supervision of Head Coach Biby Thomas, the coaching program for the KPL team will be led by Hussain P, who was on the coaching panel of Calicut FC during the SLK season. The club will announce its player roster in due course," Calicut said.

The 2026 season of KPL is expected to kick off in the first week of March with 14 teams, including Kerala Police and KSEB. This year's KPL is expected to be held in Thrissur and Malappuram, with an official announcement from the KFA expected next week.