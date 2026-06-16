Kozhikode: A youth with a beaming face, in an Argentina jersey, features on flexboards and banners put up by fans of Brazil, Spain and Portugal at Mandadu, a small village in Muttil, Wayanad. Behind this striking image is the story of how football loyalties momentarily fade in memory of a man who loved the game till his death.

Seven years after his untimely death at 24, Elson Markos—a die-hard Argentina supporter, gifted footballer and beloved mentor—continues to occupy a special place in the hearts of football lovers across the village. In a place where World Cup rivalries are usually fierce, Elson remains a rare figure who unites fans across colours and crests.

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The man who changed a village's sporting culture

Until the late 2000s, Mandadu was known more for its love of cricket than football. That began to change when a young Elson took it upon himself to cultivate a football culture among local children and teenagers.

Through training camps, practice sessions and relentless encouragement, he inspired a generation of youngsters to take up the sport. As he emerged as a rising star in local football, Elson also became an iconic figure for village youth.

"Elson, a hardcore fan of the Argentina national football team and Liverpool club, was madly in love with football. He formed a collective of football lovers in the village. It was he who usually woke up youngsters by calling them around 5am, and we would together go to the nearest ground to practise early in the morning," recalled Shafi C H, former secretary and current member of Dianamos Sports Club in Mandadu.

"Elson donated jerseys and boots for children, and it was only because of his love for the game. His motivation was a major factor behind making the village a pool of talented footballers, including players who now compete at the state level."

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Elson was also a founding member of Dianamos Sports Club. A group of football lovers, including Elson, established the club with an aim to train young players and create opportunities for them. Overtime, football transformed from a pastime into a defining part of Mandadu's identity. Much of that transformation, villagers say, can be traced back to Elson's passion and commitment.

The night football lost one of its own

The tragedy that still haunts Mandadu unfolded on the evening of November 21, 2019. Elson, then 24 years old, was working with a private finance firm while continuing to play football actively. That evening, he and his friends had booked a regular slot from 7pm to 9 pm at a turf ground in Dottappankulam near Sulthan Bathery. What began as another routine match soon turned into a devastating loss.

"About ten minutes after the match started, Elson told me he was feeling unwell. He was playing as a striker and I was the goalkeeper. I told him to continue and try to control his breathing. Some members of our team were disappointed because we had already paid for a two-hour game," Shafi said.

"But when he said he felt really unwell and wanted to stop playing, we sensed something was wrong. He was physically strong and never stopped playing because he felt weak. Elson moved to the side of the ground and sat down. Suddenly he vomited and fell unconscious. We rushed him to the nearest hospital. But the doctors declared him brought dead," recollected Shafi.

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The shock reverberated throughout the village. The tragedy was made even more painful by family history. Elson's brother, Joby, a state-level volleyball player, had also died earlier due to a heart attack.

A presence that lingers

Though years have passed, friends and fellow football enthusiasts say Elson's presence remains woven into the fabric of village life.

"All football lovers together remember him during every major football tournament season such as the FIFA World Cup or Euro Cup," said Najeeb Mandadu, secretary of Gramodayam Club.

"He was always at the forefront of football celebrations. Though he was a hardcore Argentina fan, he would also join the celebrations of other teams. We always saw him with a smile on his face, and he maintained good relationships with everyone."

"We cannot celebrate a World Cup season without remembering him. That is why the flex boards feature him."

For younger footballers who grew up under his guidance, Elson remains more than a memory. He is a constant source of inspiration.

"There is an invisible presence of Elson in every occasion connected with World Cup football," said Muhammed Fariz, an active worker of Dianamos Club.

"We cannot think of a football match or training session without remembering him. He was instrumental in helping many teenagers become good football players. They want to keep his memory alive here always, irrespective of which team they support or which political party they belong to," he said.