The first-ever World Cup match between Portugal and Croatia, possibly the last meeting of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric in their national colours, ended in drama. Ronaldo, 41, had the last laugh while Modric, 40, cried as he bid farewell.

Croatia were denied a late equaliser following a VAR review after Goncalo Ramos scored with a glancing header in stoppage time (90+4) to put Portugal 2-1 up in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 meeting in Toronto.

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The Croats protested that Renato Veiga's touch played Mario Pasalic onside before the midfielder squared for Josko Gvardiol to score. However, after a VAR review, officials ruled that Veiga's touch was not deliberate, meaning Pasalic remained offside, and Portugal prevailed.

It was a cruel end for Croatia, which had led the match through Ivan Perisic in the 53rd minute. Ronaldo had scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 68th minute. Ramos, who was one of the four substitutes rolled in after the hour, moved into the striker role after Ronaldo had been taken off in the 81st minute.

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That decision turned out to be a masterstroke as the young AC Milan striker, quicker and more agile than Ronaldo, towered over the Croatian defence to head home a Rafael Leao cross. Ronaldo, who was visibly upset when taken off, was among the Portuguese players who stormed off the bench to celebrate the strike.

There were at least four ‘offside goals’ and a couple of shots smashing the posts. Croatia nearly made it 2-0, but Vlasic was adjudged to have moved early. Ronaldo was halfway into a ‘Siu’ celebration after a neat finish, but the offside flag had been raised. But he got his first World Cup knockout goal from the penalty spot after a VAR review on a foul.

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Croatia had been on the back foot in the first half, in which the Portuguese dominated possession, attempted three times as many shots and passed around with greater ease across the pitch. Bruno Fernandes, who came close with a shot on target that Livakovic kept out with a smart low save, was taken off at the hour. Portugal will play Spain in the round of 16 in Arlington on July 6.